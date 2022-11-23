Kevin Durant has nothing against fans who hate the Brooklyn Nets. To the contrary, Durant believes that fans across the league “enjoy” watching the Nets play basketball. Durant made this comment after the Nets lost their much-anticipated game to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Asked why he thought the fans had such animosity towards his team, Kevin Durant replied:

“A lot of stuff that probably factors into it. NBA fans really got love for you. It’s just Misplaced love I guess. At the end of the day people enjoy watching us play.”

Besides the general dislike for the Nets, Durant was also asked about Ben Simmons returning to play in front of his former team’s fans for the very first time. Simmons finished with a relatively decent statline – 11 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks while starting his second consecutive game.

Durant was asked about Simmons’ return because the two-time Finals MVP knows a thing or two about the experience. Durant had to face a hostile OKC Thunder crowd after becoming a member of the Golden State Warriors. They replied to the question, saying:

“It’s a lot of emotions. You just want to play well. You know the fans are going to be involved… just bring their best. That’s at every arena.

“Everybody wants to see our team fail. Nobody likes Ben. Nobody likes [Kyrie]. Nobody likes me. It might be like that at every road arena. It’s just something we gotta deal with. But I thought he did a great job, which is handling and playing his game.”