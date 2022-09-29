NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Roster Of The Los Angeles Clippers: “Bunch Of Frauds. The Clippers Trick Y’all Every Year.”

The Los Angeles Clippers have always been in the shadow of the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the league, the Clippers have yet to reach an NBA Finals. Even when we take a look at their all-time teams, the Lakers are certainly the better side.

But things are starting to change in the city of Angels. In the last few seasons, the Clippers have added a lot of firepower to their roster and are viewed as the better side.

Last season, due to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George being sidelined, the Clippers failed to qualify for the postseason but still ended up with a winning record to end their season.

Evidently, the Clippers want to have another great year in the 2022-23 NBA season, and everyone seems to believe that they will achieve that.

Big Expectations From The Los Angeles Clippers

Over the last few weeks, most believe that with the return of Kawhi and George, the Clippers are one of the favorites to win it all. Additionally, they signed John Wall during the offseason to make them even scarier.

So it’s obvious that the Clippers have a stacked roster, but will they live up to the hype? Because this is not the first time, fans have placed huge expectations on them.

Indeed, the Clippers’ roster seems stacked, but NBA fans are just not buying the fact that the franchise is the favorite to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season.

There are no doubts that the Clippers have a talented roster. But since Kawhi and PG13 joined the team, that’s been the case every year.

Before a season begins, the media hypes the Clippers, and for what it’s worth, they have a decent regular season. But come playoff time, the Clippers have failed time and time again. Maybe this season will be different? We will find out in the coming weeks.