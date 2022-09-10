NBA Fans React To Scottie Pippen And Ron Harper Being Spotted Together: “11 Rings Combined… Looks Like They Can Still Play The Game Today.”

The Chicago Bulls from the 1990s are one of the best teams to ever grace the league with their presence. They won six NBA Championships in the decade and helped the NBA in spreading its presence throughout the world.

While the best player on the team was none other than Michael Jordan, there were many others who played a crucial role in the success of the franchise during that era.

Scottie Pippen was the perfect second option to MJ and without Pippen, there’s a case that Mike wouldn’t even be as successful as he was. The fact that Mike didn’t even have a lot of success in the postseason without Scottie, let alone win rings, is a true testament to Pippen’s greatness.

Another player that played a vital role for the Bulls during their second three-peat was Ron Harper. Harper might not be your best player on the court, but he did his job perfectly and, as a result, retired from the league as a 5-time NBA champion.

Scottie Pippen And Ron Harper Get A Picture Together

Fast forward to 2022, the two players have long been retired from the NBA. But if they are seen together, it’s certainly news for everyone. Scottie has been in the headlines over the last few days due to Michael Jordan’s son, apparently dating his ex-wife. However, after quite some time, Scottie was in the news for a positive thing.

Evidently, when fans saw Pippen with Harper, they quickly connected the dots and had some hilarious reactions to the picture.

Steve Perry: Is Ron Harper’s ex-wife also sleeping with Michael Jordan’s son? Sav Hatzi: Harper with the awesome fab five tshirt. Sean Thomas: Harper always rocked Jordans. Michael B Chastang Sanford: Loving the fab 5 shirt big Ron. Harper, Pip, Rodman, MJ has got to be one of the if not the best defensive starting core 4 ever. You can seriously say Mike was possibly the 3-4 worst defender of the 4 with Ron giving him a run because Dennis’ pip were that strong on defense. Marcus Burke: Ron keeping it real with the shoes!!!! Jordan Ashby: Scottie gonna end the friendship once he notices Harper got them Js on Scottie doesn’t like MJ AT ALL. Alex Cook: They the same height. John Benson: Did Ron grow or Pippen shrunk. Sam Yu: Ron was a 20+ scorer in the NBA he just decided to become a role player with the bulls. Guy got game. Paul John Bandiola: Looks like they can still play the game man. Stay safe and peace to all.

As expected, there were some mixed reactions to the post. While some applauded Ron Harper’s T-shirt and shoes, there were others who were surprised to see the two players looking similar in height.

At the end of the day, NBA fans always love to see former players together even after they retire from the league. It gives them a dose of happiness to see their favorite players Hang out even when they don’t have a reason to do so.