NBA Fans React To Report Russell Westbrook Will Be A 78 In NBA 2K23: “Should Be Like A 83, The Disrespect Is Wild.”

Russell Westbrook is coming off the toughest season of his career after a pretty tough year with the Los Angeles Lakers. What should have been a big 3 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis became an instant failure as both Davis and LBJ struggled to stay healthy and Westbrook struggled to recapture the form he had in Washington.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button