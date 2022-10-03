NBA Fans React To Phoenix Suns Losing To The Adelaide 36ers By 10 Points In Pre-Season: “Embarrassing The NBA”

The Phoenix Suns were hoping to prove to the world that they are better than the last time we saw them play basketball, in a Game 7 blowout to the lower-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. After a tumultuous offseason with trade rumors, ownership sanctions, and player extension drama, the Suns wanted to get their season off to a good start in a pre-season game against the Adelaide 36ers.



