NBA Fans React To Phoenix Suns Losing To The Adelaide 36ers By 10 Points In Pre-Season: “Embarrassing The NBA”

The Phoenix Suns were hoping to prove to the world that they are better than the last time we saw them play basketball, in a Game 7 blowout to the lower-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. After a tumultuous offseason with trade rumors, ownership sanctions, and player extension drama, the Suns wanted to get their season off to a good start in a pre-season game against the Adelaide 36ers.

The Suns got anything but that, being beaten by the Australian team who controlled the action for almost the entire game. A red-hot shooting barrage at the end of the game by the 36ers meant that they would walk away with a 134-124 win. NBA fans were shocked to see last season’s table-toppers fall in such fashion to an unheralded team and mercilessly trolled the Suns.

Pre-season should never be a massive indicator of what’s going to happen in the regular season. The Milwaukee Bucks lost every pre-season game they played in 2021 but still went on to win the title. With all the negative energy around the Suns this summer, this win may be the start of something worse for Phoenix.

Should The Phoenix Suns Be Worried?

Pre-season tends to bring out overreactions from fans that have been starved of NBA content for the last 3 months. This game is creating a lot of similar reactions. The 36ers were red-hot and outscored the Suns handily. However, this isn’t necessarily a realistic way of looking at the talent the Suns are still fielding on the court.

Either way, an NBA team shouldn’t lose to an Overseas team considering the NBA is the pinnacle of basketball. It is a great moment for the fans of Oceanic basketball, but the NBA is supposed to be where the best of the best play. The Suns didn’t look like the Juggernaut they were last regular season.

It may be a tough year for Phoenix as they try to work through all the issues that have plagued them all summer. Hopefully, this loss serves as a realization and unites the team ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.