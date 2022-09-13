NBA Fans React To Official Trailer For The 2008 USA Redeem Team Documentary: “I Cannot Wait For This To Drop, I Miss Kobe Man.”

While NBA fans are often only focused on the league and its many ups and downs, international basketball has had some truly iconic moments. The 1992 Dream Team, Argentina winning in the 2004 Olympics, and indeed, the 2008 Redeem Team all became unforgettable in basketball history. The reason the Redeem Team was formed and how they came together is one of the most inspiring stories about the game.

And it was so memorable, that there is a documentary being made about it. The Last Dance showed just how popular basketball documentaries can be, and this one has created a lot of hype among hoop heads. Kevin Durant himself couldn’t wait for the release of the documentary, which has been produced by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And with the doc slated for release on October 7th, there is palpable excitement in the air.

NBA Fans Loved The Trailer For The Redeem Team Documentary

A lot of hype can often also mean that there is a lot of pressure. Understandably, the fans expect the documentary to provide insight and footage that hasn’t been seen before. But it seems that it will live up to the expectations, at least if the trailer that was recently released is anything to go by.

As mentioned before, this has been highly anticipated, and fans were quick to react to it too. While there is an overarching sense of delight at being able to watch so many of the Greatest give their takes on the team, many also noted the mention of Kobe’s impact and how much they miss him.

“2008 Olympics was a classic year you just had to witness it.” “I can’t wait for this to drop, I miss Kobe man.” “I got shivers when I heard Bean’s voice bro.” “This is going to be unreal.” “Without Mamba it would have been like 2004 again Let’s be real.” “Kobe brought that team together.” “Just getting to watch clips of Kobe speaking again is enough to make me emotional.” “I’m so ready for this, man.” “That team was so special, dawg.” “So excited for this man, it’s a great story.” “Another fitting tribute to Kobe’s greatness.” “This team was special to me, can’t wait to watch this.” “I didn’t even know it was possible to get more hyped.” “Kobe, Bron, Wade, Melo, this team was just something else.”

The Redeem Team did what they set out to achieve, to Capture the Olympic Gold Medal for the United States. Getting to watch unseen footage from that special time will be a rare treat for basketball fans. As more and more shows and documentaries about basketball continue to come out, it’s a great time to be a fan of the game.