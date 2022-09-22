NBA Fans React To New Rule In Spanish Basketball Where Players Can Inbound The Ball Without Waiting For The Referee: “Much-Needed Change”

The Spanish basketball league, commonly known as Liga ACB, has introduced a new rule that could change the landscape of basketball dramatically and start a movement to bring some older basketball rules back into the game. For 38 minutes out of a 40-minute game, players are allowed to inbound the ball without the referee having to pass the ball to the inbounding player.

.

