NBA Fans React To New Rule In Spanish Basketball Where Players Can Inbound The Ball Without Waiting For The Referee: “Much-Needed Change”

The Spanish basketball league, commonly known as Liga ACB, has introduced a new rule that could change the landscape of basketball dramatically and start a movement to bring some older basketball rules back into the game. For 38 minutes out of a 40-minute game, players are allowed to inbound the ball without the referee having to pass the ball to the inbounding player.

This may seem like nothing but could have an enormous impact on the game, especially as players can quickly pass the ball in towards playing, making runs towards the basket. The referee grabbing the ball usually slows the game down for everyone, but this rule will increase the pace of the game.

This rule was commonplace up until the 1980s but was removed. While the NBA hasn’t made any indications about bringing it back, some fans have seen this clip from Liga ACB and wondered how the game would look if it was re-introduced. Naturally, some fans also hated it.

Is This A Change The NBA Might Consider?

The NBA could easily think about using rules like this, especially when gifted Playmakers like Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul, LeBron James, James Harden, Luka Doncic, and others could wreak havoc on the open court through quick inbound passes like this. The latest rule change the NBA made was eliminating the transition take foul.

The ball going out-of-bounds allows many NBA teams to make a quick reset. The primary one is substitutions. Without the game stoppage being enough for players to sub in and sub out, this might become unpopular among coaches and players. Waiting for a foul or using a timeout for substitutions could be extremely cumbersome.

This is not a bad idea, but there is something to be said about fixing something that isn’t broken. While we may get more highlight plays and even higher-scoring games with a rule like this, there is no requirement for the NBA to bring this back into vogue.