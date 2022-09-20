NBA Fans React To New ‘Linsanity’ Documentary About Jeremy Lin: “I Would Love To Relive This.”

Credit: Mike DiNovo/USA Today Sports

Most NBA players that are remembered and memorialized are stars that have enjoyed extended spells of success in the league. Players that have put up absurd stats, made All-Star teams consistently, and excited fans regularly. These are names that still get mentioned regularly, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson, all these players have had some sort of media created to pay tribute to their greatness.

But there are moments when it only takes a game or a handful of games to write a player’s name into the history books. And nobody has proven that better than Jeremy Lin. At a time when Asian-American Athletes weren’t taken seriously, Lin enjoyed a run of Spectacular scoring games while playing for the New York Knicks, helping the team reach the playoffs. That period, when he even outscored Kobe, is remembered fondly by NBA fans as ‘Linsanity’.

NBA Fans Are Excited To Watch The New Linsanity Documentary

In one of the most unpredictable moments ever, Jeremy Lin got his first opportunity to play real minutes in the NBA and responded by leading the Knicks to a 7-game win streak. In his first 5 starts during that time, he scored 136 points, the most by any player in their first 5 starts since the NBA and ABA merged. And now there is to be a documentary about this amazing phenomenon, which NBA fans seemingly cannot wait for.

“I would love to relive this.” “Bruh, Linsanity was the wildest thing I’ve witnessed live.” “I can’t believe this was 10 years ago, man.” “This is gonna be nice.” “This is a well deserved documentary, this story deserves to be retold.” “Lin is introspective enough that even if he is heavily involved, I think it’ll be good.” “As he should, big win for Asian people!” “I can’t wait for this.” “I know Linsanity only lasted a little while, but if you think it doesn’t deserve a documentary, you weren’t there to watch the magic.” “What a time this was. The whole city was nuts for about a month.” “I can’t wait for this.” “Linsanity was huge for Asian Americans, would love to hear about it in depth!”

While some would question a documentary revolving around what was essentially just a hot stretch for a player, Linsanity meant a lot more to people than just basketball. And the fact that a player that wasn’t an All-Star could achieve legendary status like this is part of what makes sports so great. The documentary promises to be an interesting watch.