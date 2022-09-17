NBA Fans React To Mark Cuban Practicing His Shooting For Nearly 3 Hours: “Looks Like Brunson Replacement Maybe Internal.”

Mark Cuban has been the owner of the Dallas Mavericks since 2000, and while there are plenty of question marks surrounding just how the team has been run behind the scenes, there can be no doubt that Cuban’s arrival was a turning point for the franchise. He took over a team that had won 40% of its games in the 20 years before his arrival and turned them into a powerhouse.

Led by Cuban and superstar Dirk Nowitzki, the Mavs enjoyed a period of sustained success in his first decade or so into ownership, and they won it all in 2011 by stunning the Miami Heat. Success would be hard to come by in the following years, however, but Luka Doncic’s arrival changed all of that, and they made it to the Western Conference Finals this past season. While his players are working hard at the gym in preparation for the upcoming season, it seems Cuban is also putting in the hard yards.

NBA Fans React To Mark Cuban Practicing His Shooting

We normally don’t associate owners with having any kind of skills on the court, but Cuban seems to be an exception. A video recently went viral of the Mavs owner hitting the court to practice his shooting for almost 3 hours with Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, who is one of the better shooting coaches around.

NBA Fans reacted to the video and were surprised by the 64-year-old’s skills.

“Shiii he might need to give himself a 10 day 😂”

“He moves at the same pace as Doncic. It could work 😂”

“Looks like Brunson replacement maybe internal”

“I’ll allow it. S/O to Cuban man. The same folks making fun would love to rebound right here.”

“Ya Mans said we gone get Luka some help one way or another!! 😂😂😂”

“For his age, he is really good!”

“Mark Cuban is already a better shooter this early in his career than Ben Simmons”

“When we get the Big 3 match with Billionaires?”

“He’s got that Luca speed 😁”

“Shooting better than Westbrick”

“Cubans like f**k it ill do it myself instead of getting help for Luka”

“Bro got the Luka set shot”

“They about to play upcoming free agents for their contract extensions 🤣🤣🤣”

“Mark Cuban bout to give himself a 10 day 😂😭”

“Letting Brunson go just to take his spot in the rotation is some real demon activity”

“We got our backup PG folks 😭”

“I want to hate, but that’s decent form and consistency for a 64 year old.”

“Can’t wait to unlock the ‘shark tank’ build in 2k”

“Credit to Mark and his trainer for putting in hard work.”

“Looking Like Luka Doncic Sr. 😂”

The Mavs definitely could use some more help for Luka, as many jokingly suggested, and Cuban has faced a lot of criticism for his failure to get in more talent this offseason. They traded for Christian Wood in what was a very good move but lost Jalen Brunson in free agency and weren’t able to make any significant additions during the period.

Cuban also made the news recently for making a U-turn on his previous stance on the NBA in-season tournament. He stated that he is open to the idea, which was a surprise considering he had suggested prior to this that they would rest their key players for it unless the reward was a Larry O’Brien trophy.