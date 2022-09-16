NBA Fans React To Lakers New Purple Statement Jerseys: “They Are Amazing”

The Los Angeles Lakers are undoubtedly one of the biggest powerhouses in the NBA. Perhaps the biggest team in NBA history, the Lakers have had their fair share of superstars in their illustrious history. This season it is no exception. With players LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lake show has two superstars in their ranks.

Not only that, the Lakers often have some of the best jerseys in the game. Be it their iconic 2000s jersey, which was worn by the iconic duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, or more recently the Mamba jerseys the Lakers wore in their 2020 Championship run, the record Champions have had some banger jerseys.

Fans React To Lakers New Purple Statement Jersey

The Lakers recently Revealed their new statement jerseys with the new addition Patrick Beverley repping the jerseys. A purple jersey featuring black and yellow accents, the jersey has divided NBA fans all across the nation.

While some fans are in absolute awe of the jerseys, many are disappointed that Nike moved away from the classic combination of purple, gold, and white and moved to a rather controversial black.

While the Lakers jersey do look good, there is no denying that Nike has been trying to deviate from the classic look for many of these statement jerseys. Given how iconic these purple jerseys were for the Lakers, it is not surprising to see fans express their disappointment over the jerseys.

Although we might be talking about jerseys right now, Lakers fans will be much more concerned about their team and how they will fair next season. Given that they have brought in some young players to their rotation and added a veteran leader like Patrick Beverley, the Lakers have a better supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But the team still hasn’t traded out Russell Westbrook. Can the current Lakers Squad challenge for the title?