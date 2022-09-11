NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard’s Mysterious T-Shirt At The US Open: “On My Life I’m Convinced There Is Nothing But TV Static In Kawhi’s Head”

Kawhi Leonard certainly isn’t like the average human beings whom you interact with on a daily basis. For one, he is an exceptionally talented basketball player who has reached the very pinnacle of the sport by winning two NBA titles, but to go with it, he is just a somewhat mysterious guy.

Leonard tends to show no emotions while on the court or off it and, quite frankly, just seems bored whenever you see him in public. A video recently went viral of Kawhi judging a dunk contest, and while everyone was hyped after the dunks, it was business as usual for Leonard, who had a blank expression on his face.

Kawhi Leonard Wore A Mysterious T-Shirt At The US Open

Leonard made another public appearance recently as he headed to New York for the Women’s Final at the US Open between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur. While it is perfectly normal for a Celebrity like Kawhi to show up there, he wore quite the mysterious T-Shirt for the occasion.

Fans reacted to it by wondering what on earth is going through Leonard’s head.

“on my life i’m convinced there is nothing but tv static in kawhi’s head”

“This some wired creepy shirt I ain’t gonna lie 😂”

“That eye is on the forehead… 😲”

“I DON’T GET IT WHO IS THAT ON HIS SHIRT?”

“Why is he staring into my soul”

“Uh I don’t get it”

“Tight shirt!”

“That third eye is wide open”

“Kawhi been on the same wave as Kyrie and just hasn’t said anything?”

“GET AWAY FROM HIM”

“”Kawhi is going crazy” in the voice of Mike Bree 😂😂”

“100% thought it was another person”

“I guess Kawhi really is a fun guy. Lol”

“It certainly is eye catching! 😊”

“Love his shirt!”

“Alright that was a “creepy gotta do a double take” pic…”

“Kinda scared me, TBH”

“I thought his shirt was just plain white until I saw it wasn’t two girls he was with”

That sure is an interesting choice for attire right there, but we doubt there will be any explanation from Leonard as to why he chose to wear it. It just further adds to the mystique surrounding Kawhi, but if there is one thing we know for sure about him, it is what he is capable of doing on the court despite his long absence.

He is coming back after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an injury, but he looks to be in great shape. Provided Leonard stays upright next season, the Clippers will be a major threat in the Western Conference, and they might finally put it all together to get their hands on that elusive championship.