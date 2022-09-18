NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Looking Extremely Buff In Latest Pictures: “He’s Going To Have An MVP Season.”

Kawhi Leonard tends to become the most Forgotten man at times. A two-time Champion and a Finals MVP, Kawhi is a very accomplished player, one of the best to ever do it. Leonard has shown elite Offensive and defensive ability during his time in the league. He is a three-level scorer and has the speed to stay with anyone on defense, but his imposing and well-developed physique is what sets him apart from a lot of other players.

His injuries have been consistent and devastating, although not a lot of consistency when it comes to availability for Kawhi. He missed last season with a major one, and that has become part of the reason that he’s been forgotten about by quite a few people. However, Kawhi is primed for a return, and if the pictures of him this offseason are anything to go by, he’s only Amped up the strength factor.

Kawhi Leonard Looks Swole In A Recent Photo And The Fans Can’t Believe It

The Los Angeles Clippers shared a picture of Leonard at the training facility, and the man looks to be in exemplary shape. NBA fans were quick to notice, too, with a lot of attention in the comments about this.

“Kawhi hasn’t been skipping leg day.” “He’s going to have an MVP season.” “They haven’t missed a leg day since Toronto.” “Clippers will be a problem this coming season!” “Yeah Kawhi is going to crush dudes with those thighs.” “Can I get Kawhi’s leg workout hahaha.” “Why do his legs look so huge compared to his arms?” “Training for a second round exit smh.” “No one is stopping this man next season.” “It’s Revenge season for Kawhi.” “This dude is gonna blow teams up.” “Bro why do they need legs like that.” “Is Kawhi gonna beat up people this year or what?” “Yeah that’s me betting on Kawhi for MVP.” “My guy is looking ridiculously swole, bruh.”

Leonard is in a funny situation, considering that he has nothing to prove in the NBA but also might have a chip on his shoulder. Kawhi has never won MVP in the regular season, either, and this might be the time to get that done. The Clippers, who added John Wall, are looking to finally get to the Promised land next season, and if Kawhi continues to train as hard as he seems to be, they might just end up winning it all.