NBA Fans React To Bleacher Report’s Top 5 Villains Of The Last 10 Years: “Harden Was Never A Villain, People Just Hated Him For No Reason”

Just like we have superstars and fan favorites, the NBA also boasts players that the public loves to hate. These are the ones that are always trying to stir the pot, whose personalities go against the image the league is trying to build, or are two passionate about the game that their ways to win matches are often questioned by rivals.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button