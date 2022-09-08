NBA Fans React To Bleacher Report’s Top 5 Villains Of The Last 10 Years: “Harden Was Never A Villain, People Just Hated Him For No Reason”

Just like we have superstars and fan favorites, the NBA also boasts players that the public loves to hate. These are the ones that are always trying to stir the pot, whose personalities go against the image the league is trying to build, or are two passionate about the game that their ways to win matches are often questioned by rivals.

Sometimes it’s odd why some players are so hated by fans, but that’s just how things work in the NBA. Still, when it comes to villains, I think many fans have a list of players they despise no matter what they do, but not every list is the same for every fan.

Recently, Bleacher Report revealed the top 5 NBA Villains in the last 10 years, mentioning a couple of surprising names there. From 1 to 5, they ranked: Draymond Green, Patrick Beverley, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul.

NBA Fans React To Bleacher Report’s List Of Villains Of The Last 10 Years

As usual, NBA fans had something to say about this, criticizing the list, wondering why certain players that had done nothing wrong made the cut, while others are too low in comparison. People focused more on James Harden and Chris Paul, while criticizing the addition of Patrick Beverley and asking for Kyrie Irving to be included on the mini-list.

These lists will always bring a lot of controversy to the table, especially when you take so much time to define who is this or that. 10 years ago, LeBron James was the most dominant and intimidating player in the league, destroying opponents with the Miami Heat. He embraced his villain role in South Beach, and it’s odd not to see him here.

Kyrie Irving has been criticized for his off-court antics, so it’s weird that he didn’t make the cut. Chris Paul has detractors, like any other NBA player, but he hasn’t done anything to be considered a villain. James Harden forced his way out of two teams, and that’s something people might have considered when doing this list, but other than that, the Beard has done nothing wrong.

It will always be hard to come to an agreement when it comes to these lists, but in this case, it seems like the majority of fans strongly disagree with the top 5.