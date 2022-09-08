NBA Fans React To Alex Caruso Recreating Michael Jordan’s Iconic Picture In Front Of Eiffel Tower: “Two GOATs”

The Popularity of the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s was something that we might never see repeated in the future. The team featured the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and on top of that, had Phil Jackson as their head coach.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button