NBA Fans React To Alex Caruso Recreating Michael Jordan’s Iconic Picture In Front Of Eiffel Tower: “Two GOATs”

Credit: Twitter/Chicago Bulls

The Popularity of the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s was something that we might never see repeated in the future. The team featured the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and on top of that, had Phil Jackson as their head coach.

It’s not surprising that the Bulls dominated the NBA for almost a decade and won six NBA Championships in six NBA Finals trips. Keeping that in mind, it was obvious that the Bulls and every player on the team were immensely popular in the United States.

But even among all the prominent figures in the franchise, no one was even close to Michael Jordan. MJ is widely regarded as the GOAT of basketball, and he played a crucial role in popularizing the league outside the US too.

A great example of Mike’s Popularity outside the US was when the Bulls went to France in 1997 to compete in the McDonald’s Championship. Unsurprisingly, the Bulls were crowned the Champions of the tournament.

During Mike’s visit to France, ‘His Airness’ got an iconic picture Clicked in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Alex Caruso Poses In Front Of The Eiffel Tower

After impressing the league with his elite defense and high-flying ability while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Alex Caruso was allowed to join the Chicago Bulls by the Lakers.

Caruso had yet another solid season where he helped the Bulls win several games. Now, due to the fact that Caruso is playing for the Bulls, many have started jokingly comparing him to Michael Jordan.

Upon seeing this image of Caruso, NBA fans once again compared him to MJ. Here are some of the best reactions to the tweet:

There were some pretty hilarious comments added below the original tweet posted by the official handle of the Chicago Bulls.

With the 2022-23 NBA season starting soon, the Bulls will hope to have an even better season this time around. Although Alex Caruso is not the star of the team, he will play a crucial role in the Bulls’ ambitions to win the NBA Championship.