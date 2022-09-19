NBA Fans React As Spain Defeats France To Win EuroBasket: “Bo Cruz Was Sniping”

The NBA might be a month away, but true basketball fans still had their hands full in the offseason with the ongoing 2022 EuroBasket. With the best of the best European teams participating in the competition, this year’s competition was absolutely stacked.

With the biggest NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic leading their respective nations, many expected the likes of Serbia, Slovenia, and Greece to be the dominant forces in the tournament. But with these teams only reaching as far as the quarterfinals, the Finals were set for two powerhouses of Europe, Spain, and France. Both nations have had some of the most talented players in basketball and fans certainly anticipated a battle.

NBA Fans React To Spain’s Triumph In EuroBasket

With the likes of 3-time DPOY Rudy Gobert and versatile shooter Evan Fournier, the French team certainly had an edge over the Spanish team. But with the likes of Juancho Hernangomez, Willy Hernangomez, and Usman Garuba, Spain certainly played at a very high level.

With Willy and Garuba cleaning up the boards and blocking shots, the Spanish team put up a dominant defensive display. Undoubtedly though, there was one star who stood out from the rest, Juancho Hernangomez.

Scoring a game-high 27 points, Juancho was an Absolute flamethrower in the Finals. With six three-pointers, Hernangomez was sublime in the Finals against France. Many fans were certainly excited to see the Spanish team win the EuroBasket 88-76.

With this win, Juancho surely got some well-deserved praise for his performance in the Finals. Given that he has been given a limited opportunity in the NBA until now, performances like these will surely change how the league looks at Hernangomez and his potential in a winning side next season.

After a disappointing stint with Utah, the forward will suit up for the Toronto Raptors. Given that the Raptors have had a reputation for developing decent centers, Hernangomez finds himself in the right place to succeed.