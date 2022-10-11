NBA Fans In Shock After Discovering Paul George Makes $1 More Per Game Than Kawhi Leonard

This difference is almost negligible, but it seems the Thunder are signing their 2 stars to equal contracts even when everybody can tell that Kawhi is the leader of the team and PG13 is the secondary star, something even he admitted.

Can Kawhi Leonard Lead A 3rd Team To The NBA Title?

Kawhi Leonard currently has 2 Finals MVPs to his name, winning titles in San Antonio and Toronto before ending up on the Clippers. If he can win a title and Finals MVP with the Clippers, Leonard will become the second player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with 3 franchises, with LeBron James being the first one to do so.

Even if PG13 is making a dollar more than Kawhi, this team will count on Kawhi during crunch time. They’ll hope that both PG and Leonard can stay healthy through the long season and be available to them when it comes time to knuckle down and win the title in the postseason.