NBA Fans Don’t Like The New NBA Team Bench Rules: “League Gone Soft”

While there is a lot going on on an NBA court during the games, the sidelines are full of action as well. You’ve got coaches yelling out instructions while the players on the bench are the Ultimate hype men for the team. Bench reactions after some stunning plays often go viral but over the years, we have also seen controversy arise when it comes to the players on the bench,

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button