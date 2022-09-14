NBA Fans Discuss If Anthony Davis Can Ever Win MVP: “Can’t Win MVP If You Play Only 30 Games A Year.”

NBA Fans Discuss If Anthony Davis Can Ever Win MVP:

The Los Angeles Lakers have quite a few players with something to prove next season. LeBron James is Chasing Michael Jordan’s ring tally as well as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. Russell Westbrook probably wants to get back to being respected as a superstar and an elite performer. Even Pat Beverley is ready to lead the team back to the playoffs. But none of them is arguably under more pressure than Anthony Davis.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button