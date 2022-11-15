NBA Fans Dig Up Iconic Warriors Joke After Bizarre Stephen Curry Take From LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate: “Fate of the Universe on the Line..”

The recent statement of a former teammate of LeBron James turned Analyst Richard Jefferson made the fans go wild. In the Road Trippin’ podcast, he disclosed who he would choose between Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry for a set shot if his life was on the line. Jefferson made an interesting choice that caught the attention of the fans. He chose Thompson over Curry for a set shot if his life was on the line. Interestingly, they played with the splash brothers as well.

Curry who recently broke the record of Ray Allen was not the pick of Jefferson. Jefferson said in the podcast, “If I had to say set shot, I would let Klay shoot for my life before Steph.” Many felt Jefferson was underestimating the reigning Finals MVP. This ignited a huge reaction from the fans on social media. The fans went on to express their feelings in the comment section.

Jefferson played for the Warriors in the 2012-13 season. He then played for the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and won the 2016 Finals against the Warriors.

Fans react to Jefferson taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry

This is not the first time someone has taken a teammate of Stephen Curry over him. A few years back, sports analyst Max Kellerman made some huge claims. Interestingly, Kellerman stated he would take Andre Iguodala over Curry to make a clutch shot. One of the main reasons was Iguodala winning the Finals MVP over Curry.

Kellerman said, “Fate of the universe on the line or The Martians have the death beam pointed at earth, ‘You better hit it!’ I want Iguodala!” They added Iguodala had ice water running through his veins.

Understandably, this instantly became a viral meme. So when Jefferson made a similar comment about Curry and Thompson, the fans were ready with the iconic joke. Here are some reactions:

Stephen Curry is a career 42.8% shooter from the three-point territory, while Thompson is a 41.5% shooter. Last season, Curry had a set shot percentage of 39.5 with 5.2 attempts per game. Klay Thompson was 36.3% with 7.5 attempts per game. Furthermore, the argument gets stronger for Steph if catch-and-shoot stats from the 2018-19 season are considered. It was before Thompson’s major injuries.

In that season, Steph had a 44.6% set shot beyond the arc, while Thompson had a set shot percentage of 40.5. Furthermore, Curry now has the record for most 3-pointers made in the history of the NBA. While most fans understand Thompson is a great shooter, they believe Curry is better. And it is not without reason.

What are your thoughts on the claims of Richard Jefferson? Let us know in the comments below.