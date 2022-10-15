NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis For Missing Another Preseason Game: “What Happened To Warning The League?”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers are already going through some big issues that could affect the outcome of this campaign. Even though they entered this new season with renewed hopes, the Purple and Gold have some things to deal with ahead of the regular season opener, and they aren’t that easy to fix.

Starting with Dennis Schroder suffering an injury and missing the start of the new season, the Lakers have lost one of the pieces they landed this summer to help the team compete again.

Moreover, one of their best players is also dealing with some pain that has kept him sidelined before. Anthony Davis enters this season hoping to beat the demons of before, showing the Lakers fans and the rest of the NBA that he’s not fragile anymore and can play the entire schedule.

NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis For Missing Another Preseason Game

Well, in recent hours, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Davis won’t play in the Lakers’ preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. The 17-time NBA Champions hoped to close out this preseason with a win over the undefeated Kings, but now with Davis, things could be more difficult.

After the news saw the light, many fans reacted to it, with most of them criticizing Davis and trolling him, saying he’s not at the level he wanted to be at and it’ll be hard for him to reach the same if injuries keep bothering him

This is not good news for the Los Angeles Lakers. They know they need to win from the very beginning and if Davis is not at the best level, that will be hard to accomplish. He’s expected to lead this team to the Promised land alongside LeBron James, but this isn’t a promising start to the season.

Things could get better, obviously, but right now, the picture doesn’t look that good for the Lakers.