NBA Fans Debate Which Team Should Sign DeMarcus Cousins: “Brooklyn Is The Perfect Destination For Him”

DeMarcus Cousins ​​was one of the best centers in the NBA in his prime. While a member of the Sacramento Kings, Boogie had some of the best seasons of his career and established himself as a future star in the NBA. He made good progress when he formed a dangerous twin-tower lineup with Anthony Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans, but injuries would derail Cousins’ career.

He started taking Veteran minimums around the league from 2018-19 onwards, as he joined the Golden State Warriors in a move that stunned many as a blatant ring-hunting move. The Warriors failed to win a title, but Cousins ​​found another contract with the Lakers. He was waived through the season due to the emergence of JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard over him.

Since then, Boogie has played for the Clippers, Rockets, Bucks, and most recently, the Denver Nuggets. However, Cousins ​​is still without a contract for next season. His backup play in Denver proved he has a place in the league and is in shape, so fans are debating where the former All-Star ends up.

Which Team Will DeMarcus Cousins ​​End Up On?

Boogie was a good backup big for the Nuggets last season, especially during the Playoffs. Although he just averaged 11 minutes a game, Boogie was putting up 10 points a game with great efficiency. They definitely have a place in the league for a team that’s looking for a backup big.

The Brooklyn Nets seem to be the most natural fit. While they do have young players on the roster that they could use in that spot, Cousins ​​would give them a veteran inside presence that can produce offensively. Nicholas Claxton is a good defensive center, so the Nets could use lineups that alternate their strengths. However, it looks like Brooklyn may be better off with a defensive center given the Offensive potency of their lineup.

Outside the Nets, the Clippers could use a backup to Ivica Zubac after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the New York Knicks. The Miami Heat are going to be relying on Omer Yurtseven to be Bam Adebayo’s backup, which is completely okay. They could still add someone like Boogie to help with their offense, especially off the bench. There are options for one of the best centers of the 2010s, just a question of who makes the offer first.