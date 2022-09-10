NBA Fans Debate Which NBA Records Are Unbreakable: “Bill Russell’s 11 Rings, Wilt Chamberlains’ 100-Point Game”

The NBA record book is one of the most fascinating ways to take a look at NBA history. Not only does it make us Marvel at the all-time greats for their ridiculous accomplishments, but it also makes us read in shock as we see the incredible numbers some of the older Legends got to put up in their careers.

Records by the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are ones that often come to mind when thinking of unbeatable records. In the modern era, Stephen Curry and LeBron James have their own fair share of incredible all-time records that may be beyond reproach. This begs the question, how many unbeatable records exist in the NBA right now?

Reddit user u/rushncrush asked this question to fans on r/nba, and it led to some fascinating answers. The one conclusion that everyone came to was that Wilt was a freak of nature for the era he played in.

How Many Records Are Unbreakable?

Almost every single record that was named by fans in the thread is an Unbreakable one. Wilt’s 48.5-minute average, Bill Russell’s 11 rings, and Walt Bellamy playing 88 games in a season are all fantastic examples. However, there are far more seemingly unbeatable records than that, especially from the modern era.

Despite the increase in 3-point scoring, what Stephen Curry has achieved in terms of 3-point streaks is incredible. One of these is Curry’s streak of most games with 10-plus 3-pointers made.

Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record was once considered impossible until the former MVP actually did it. With triple-doubles on the rise in the NBA, many stars will challenge Westbrook’s record. However, averaging a triple-double in as many seasons as Westbrook did may be nigh-impossible unless it’s a concentrated effort.

Finally, LeBron James has one of the most unbeatable regular-season records right now. James hasn’t had a game where he failed to score double-digit points since January 5, 2007, a 15+ year streak of 10 points or more. It dwarfs the streaks Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had, and no active streak is even close to being that indomitable. All records are meant to be broken, so the future generation of stars will take their best crack at breaking these.