NBA Fans Debate Which All-Time Greats Deserve A Spot On The Mount Rushmore By Position: “Take Wilt Off And Put Shaq And Hakeem”

The topic of Mount Rushmore in the NBA is one that divides opinion like few others. Narrowing it down to just 4 players from a list of so many greats who have stepped foot on an NBA court is quite tough as you are comparing players who played in different eras with different rules and whatnot.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button