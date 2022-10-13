NBA Fans Debate About Which Offseason Addition Is The Most Valuable: “You Really Snuck In DiVincenzo”

With the NBA season less than a week away, the rollercoaster that was the 2022 offseason is finally coming to an end. Teams have their rosters for the upcoming season and well-defined expectations of what they want to achieve. The best way to get better is by adding stronger personnel to a team, which is what many teams around the league did.

We saw big moves made for players like Donovan Micthell and Rudy Gobert via trade and we also signed difference-making players like John Wall and Jalen Brunson sign with new teams as free agents.

With all these changes in the league, fans got into a discussion about which player will end up being the most valuable offseason addition to their team. Fans could agree on which name out of Dejounte Murray, Malcolm Brogdon, Donte DiVincenzo, John Wall, Rudy Gibert, Donovan Mitchell, and Jalen Brunson won’t be the most valuable.

Adding DiVincenzo when players like Christian Wood on the Dallas Mavericks and Patrick Beverley on the Lakers aren’t mentioned is odd. Wood is expected to be the secondary scoring option for the Mavs while Beverley is expected to be a starter on the Lakers and not an end-of-the-bench rotational piece like DiVincenzo for the Warriors.

Which Offseason Addition Will Be The Most Valuable?

With a player list like this, it is hard to argue value as not all these players have the same roles on their team. Malcolm Brogdon could provide excellent value for his role but can’t match the production of Donovan Mitchell. If we had to talk about which player will have the largest visible and fundamental impact on their team, the answer has to be Rudy Gobert.

Gobert is one of the best regular-season Defenders in history according to advanced stats, and that is not by coincidence. For all his Offensive and Perimeter flaws, Gobert is a true paint Protector that brings big results in the regular season. Gobert also allows Karl-Anthony Towns to focus on scoring and being assertive offensively to get the team to win more.

Gobert’s value to the Wolves is going to be incredible, which is why they paid such a steep price to trade for him when they did.