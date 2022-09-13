NBA Fans Call Out Karl-Anthony Towns After He Said He’s One Of The Best Offensive Players In NBA History

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been stuck in mediocrity for as long as fans can remember. It’s not that the franchise hasn’t had talented players donning the jersey of the team; they had NBA Legend Kevin Garnett play almost the entire prime of his career for the team.

Following KG’s departure from the team, the T-Wolves have relied on Karl-Anthony Towns as the Cornerstone player of the organization. During the early days of his career with the franchise, KAT quickly made his name and became a popular name among fans.

However, it didn’t take a long time for them to increase their expectations of him. Towns was expected to lead the team to an NBA Championship, but come playoff time, he was never able to handle the pressure.

Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Timberwolves have seemingly decided to relieve some burden off KAT. They traded for Rudy Gobert in order to improve the defense of the team. Keeping that in mind, Towns will now be allowed to focus exclusively on offense.

Karl-Anthony Towns Believes He’s One Of The Best Offensive Players In NBA History

It’s true that Towns has always been a good Offensive player and a top center in the league. But is he one of the best Offensive players in NBA history? It’s a very controversial take. Towns recently claimed that he’s one of the most talented offensive players that the NBA has ever seen.

Upon reading this Revelation by KAT, NBA fans decided to call the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

To be honest, Karl-Anthony Towns is a great player and arguably one of the top 15 or 20 players in the league.

There’s no one denying that fact, but his recent comments scream insecurity about himself. As a result, NBA fans didn’t shy away from roasting the 26-year-old. If he really believes that, then he needs to prove that with his performance next season instead of empty talk.