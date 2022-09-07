NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis’ Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long

As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6’10”, 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he’s at the top of his game.

Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how big some of these guys are.

On Reddit this week, one NBA fan was surprised to find out the length of Davis’ wingspan, which apparently stretches across five whole seats.

(via u/mankls3)

“Just absolutely insane to have this much wingspan lol. This photo looks photoshopped but isn’t. He really is that big! These NBA players are routinely this tall and it’s interesting that it doesn’t show as that obvious when you watch it on TV. Bill Russell probably had a comparable wingpsan back in the day.”

AD is Mostly known for his unibrow, which was his signature look back during his NOLA days. Today, that unibrow isn’t nearly as much a part of his identity.

He never lost that body though, and it has allowed him to dominate the basketball scene for years.

With the Lakers, the hope is that Davis can turn in a healthy season and help his team redeem themselves from a long stretch of mistakes. A big weight will be on Davis’ shoulders this year, and Darvin Ham is expected to burden him with a heavy workload.

It seems as though new Coach Darvin Ham will give Anthony Davis the opportunity to be the focal point of the Lakers’ offense. A report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports Revealed that this is the “one wrinkle” that Darvin Ham will “implement and stick with”, adding that the franchise believes Anthony Davis will be “in optimum shape to avoid serious injuries and carry a heavier load .” Furthermore, the first-year head Coach said one wrinkle he will implement and stick with is having the offense run through Anthony Davis, and James concurred, sources said. The team has been encouraged with Davis’ offseason progression and believe he’ll be in optimum shape to avoid serious injuries and carry a heavier load.

Anthony Davis will have to really step up his game if he wants to keep his place on the NBA leaderboard. As a premier bucket-getter, shot blocker, and rebounder, AD has all the talent he needs to make some serious waves this season.