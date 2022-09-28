NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: “Lakers Are Cooked…”

Shooting is everything in the NBA, and the Lakers don’t have nearly enough. This season, if they want to succeed, they will have to find some shooting from within.

Last year, they could rely on guys Carmelo Anthony and Kent Bazemore to connect from deep but, with both of them gone now, it will be up to LeBron, Russ, and Davis to find their stroke and effectively stretch the floor.

Despite what the video above shows, we all know LeBron is going to do his part. The question is, what can we expect from the others? While some are thinking negatively, James is entering the season with optimism.

Under new Coach Darvin Ham and a new roster this season, LeBron believes Westbrook can have a successful campaign this year as he revealed during the Lakers media day. “I look forward to being a part of this journey with him this year. It’s going to be a great year for him and we’re going to be right there with him. We’re here and it starts tomorrow. It’s all about putting in the work and when you put in the work, you see the results, so, looking forward to it.”

After last season’s nightmarish campaign, there is no telling what this year will look like for them. They have new players, a brand new coach, and a fresh state of mind after a summer of reflection.

For LeBron James, there is no doubt that he will continue to be the superstar we all know and love — but he’s going to have to shoot better than Russell Westbrook if he wants to put his team in a position to succeed this season.