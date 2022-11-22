NBA Fans are loving the Giannis Antetokounmpo poster over Jusuf Nurkic

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is back with another Monster display, this time at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers. He had been struggling ever since he returned from his injury and was due for a massive performance. And the Blazers were at the receiving end of it as they dropped 37 points on 16-24 shooting from the field. He was dominant in the paint as he threw down one dunk after another.

.

