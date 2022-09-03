NBA Fans Are In Awe Of LeBron James, Serena Williams, And Tom Brady: “Ageless GOATs.”

In every competitive sport, there is a Pantheon of elite players who are viewed as Legends of the sport. There are a lot of good players in every single sport: but there are very few who truly elevate themselves into the conversation of being an all-time legend.

The longevity a player has is often considered when evaluating them against other greats. The time a player dominates at the highest level is important in terms of rankings, as sustained success is often more valuable than having an elite peak that only lasts one or two years.

NBA Fans Know That LeBron James, Serena Williams, And Tom Brady Are Legends

Three players that have often been talked about in terms of having elite longevity in their sports are Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, tennis legend Serena Williams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. They have all been elite players for a long time, and all three are still playing at a high level.

Recently, NBA Fans reacted to a Tweet featuring those three athletes, with many offering praise to them for their longevity. It is clear that the majority of the sports world knows that they are legendary players, even if each of them has their own set of haters.

In terms of the NBA, LeBron James is regarded as the best SF that the league has ever seen. He has an all-around Offensive game and is most notably known for his elite playmaking and rim finishing ability. In his prime, LeBron James was consistently considered an elite defender as well.

Due to LeBron James’ consistent dominance at the highest level, a lot of younger fans believe that LeBron James is the GOAT of basketball. There is almost nothing he can’t do on the court, and he has been doing it for his entire career. Ten Finals Appearances and four Championships are testaments to how great LeBron James has been.

Although a lot of people believe Michael Jordan is the GOAT of basketball, LeBron James is a great player in his own right. He is most certainly the GOAT of this generation of basketball players, and there is no doubt that James is also a cultural icon. Although he has a lot of haters many fans appreciate what LeBron James does on the basketball court.

Serena Williams will retire from tennis after the 2022 US Open, but it remains to be seen how much longer LeBron James and Tom Brady will be playing. Although those 3 players have had very long and accomplished careers, they won’t be around forever, and we should enjoy every contest they participate in.

