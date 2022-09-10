NBA Fans Are Freaking Out Over Joe Johnson’s Beastlike Body At 41 Years Old: “He Can Still Hoop Probably…”

Credit: Fadeaway World

While 41 is still relatively young for the average human, it’s ancient in basketball years. Not counting LeBron James (who is like a glitch in the system), most players start losing their effectiveness in their mid to late 30s. The body slows down, becomes less durable, and becomes harder to keep in shape.

But for former NBA Sharpshooter Joe Johnson, he is finding his 40s to be one of the healthiest times of his life. On Twitter this week, a shirtless Johnson was Featured in a viral picture that had many fans and experts blown away.

Johnson, who played in the NBA for 18 seasons, was never classified as a basketball superstar. Instead, he was always more of an elite scorer who used his shooting and ball handling to create space and rack up points. A 7x All-Star, Joe’s best season was during 2006-07, when he averaged 25 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game on 47% shooting.

Joe Johnson’s Impressive New Body Has Some Fans Thinking He Can Still Play In The NBA

The real question is, can he still play at a high level? The dude looks more than in shape and certainly has the appearance of a guy who can be effective in a few minutes of action on the court.

Unfortunately, Johnson is unlikely to make a comeback and, according to JR Smith, it’s because he is on a list of ex-players who have been blackballed from the league.

“Yeah, a hundred percent,” said Smith on if he feels like he and some of his peers were blackballed from the NBA. “I mean, anybody can sit here and tell you that that’s a fact. You got those 30 teams, or the top three people on each 30 team and exclude them, give me the 4 through 15th man, just the 4 through 15. Name one of them that’s better than me. I’m sitting there like, bro, I’ve worked out with these dudes. I’ve watched their GM come up to me and ask me like yo why you not playing? You know why I ‘m not playing. I feel like it’s a whole genre that that happened too. Joe Johnson, who obviously still got game, still plays. Jamal Crawford, still got game, still can play. Nick Young, still got game, still can play . Isaiah Thomas, still got game, still can play.” (h/t Sports Illustrated)

In reality, nobody really knows for sure what the situation is with Nick Young and Joe Johnson, but it’s not like they are young anymore.

As a guy who is clearly past his prime, ‘Iso Joe’ is probably done with the NBA for good unless he gets a last-minute job offer. Who knows, in light of his recent picture, teams might be more inclined to give him a call.