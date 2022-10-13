NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant starred in a very weird moment with a fan when he attempted to sign an autograph for this person. It’s not easy to see an NBA player just like that, let alone somebody as great and famous as Kevin Durant.

Whenever fans have the chance to get close to the 2x NBA champion, they won’t hesitate to try to get something to remember from them. Most of the time, an Autograph does it for fans, and recently one tried to get their own, but things failed at the worst moment.

An interesting and frustrating video shows KD approaching fans and signing stuff for them. Then, when he gets to sign a jersey from a fan, he takes the marker and tries to sign, but the tool stops working.

You can just see Durant’s surprise and disappointment, and of course, the fan wasn’t happy at all with this situation. Things went wrong at the worst possible moment, and it’ll be hard to have an opportunity like this in the future.

Kevin Durant Sends Message To Ben Simmons About His Aggressiveness

The Brooklyn Nets are ready to compete in this NBA season, with a new Big 3 led by KD. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are expected to complement KD very well and create something good in Brooklyn. Durant wants to see the best from his teammates, especially Simmons, urging him to step up and be aggressive in his game.

“Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive…(But) I’m not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that. If he’s got a time to be aggressive, go be aggressive. Who gives a sh *t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive.”

This season could be extremely important for the Nets. It’s Championship or Bust more than ever and KD is well aware of that. After a tumultuous offseason, he’s ready to compete with the Nets, but nobody dismisses a new trade request if they fail to compete in the East again.