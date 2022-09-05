NBA Fan Shares Hilarious Pictures Of Shaquille O’Neal Holding Things: “He Makes Regular Stuff Look Like It’s Miniature Made”

Shaquille O’Neal is a larger-than-life character in every sense of the way. To go with his unique personality, Shaq is a mountain of a man who has cemented his place as one of the greatest players in NBA history. At his Absolute peak, he physically dominated his competition in a way that no one had done since the great Wilt Chamberlain.

Opponents just could not deal with O’Neal’s size as he led the Lakers to a three-peat from 2000 to 2002, and he would go on to win another title with the Miami Heat in 2006. If he looked Massive next to the big men in basketball, imagine what he would look like when compared to the average person on the streets.

An NBA Fan Shared Hilarious Pictures Of Shaquille O’Neal Holding Things

We were shown just what that would look like, thanks to a fan on Twitter. They took the time to put out some images of Shaq holding things, and it just puts into perspective how big he is when compared to most of us!

He looks massive, and Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles looks about half his size when they stand next to each other! O’Neal is a Giant of a man, and as tends to be the case with most men of that size, he happens to have a big heart too.

Shaq has displayed acts of kindness towards those who are less fortunate than he is, as he once helped a woman who was struggling to pay for laptops for her kids. He also gifted 1000 PS5s and Nintendo Switches to underprivileged kids on Christmas, and there are many more instances of Shaq just being an awesome human being. He may have his flaws, like being a bit sensitive, but there is no doubting the fact he is a good guy.

O’Neal did, however, make some waves in the NBA world recently when he stated that Kevin Durant’s career is a failure outside of his time with the Golden State Warriors. He ruffled some feathers by saying that, but it is a sentiment shared by a lot of people, as KD has failed to get the job done outside of Golden State. He couldn’t win a title with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his tenure with the Nets has been a disappointment, no matter how you look at it. Durant has surprisingly not responded to that statement yet, but if he does, we can expect a heated back and Forth as both of these guys aren’t the type to back down when it comes to an argument.