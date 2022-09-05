NBA Fan Shares Epic Graphic Of Stephen Curry Being Among The All-Time Greats Of The Game: “He Is Not There Yet, But He Will Be If He Wins One More Title”

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since he won his 4th NBA Championship to go with his first Finals MVP, Stephen Curry has been the toast of the basketball world. Getting his hands on that Finals MVP meant that Curry finally had won the only thing missing from his already impressive resume and he has been receiving a lot of praise this offseason.

Many now have Steph as one of the ten Greatest players of all time, as you are talking about an individual who, to go with what we mentioned earlier, has won 2 MVPs and 2 scoring titles while also being Universally regarded as the Greatest shooter we have ever seen.

NBA Fan Shared An Epic Graphic Of Stephen Curry Being Among The All-Time Greats

Keeping in line with all the praise coming his way, an NBA fan on Twitter shared an epic graphic of Curry climbing up the ranks of all-time greats. It got quite a reaction from NBA Twitter, as they were actually quite divided on whether Steph belongs alongside these greats of the game.

“He is not there yet, but he will be if he wins one more title”

“Take your place in the Pantheon Steph”

“steph not better then any player in this photo who really putting him over Kobe or Larry bird be realistic lmao”

“Steph > Everyone1 is on the right side except Jordan”

“I also think he should knock off bird. He’s got 3 Championships to Stephs 4 and one more Finals mvp but Steph has two season ones and changed the game forever and he’s the best shooter ever”

“Extremely accurate.. TD & or Mr. Russell are next if not passed depending on who u ask.”

“There really needs to be an age limit for Twitter cause I can’t stand these 7 year old Curry fans anymore lmao”

“Very accurate. Duncan may be on the way out to make room for Steph”

“He’s the ONLY ONE still on the rise with multiple years to go in this picture.”

“He ain’t gon get that far up I’ll tell you that😭😭”

“This is a clean as edit. That boy definitely coming”

“Steph needs to be under the step of Mike & Kareem…3rd all time in my book…when you talk accomplishments, influencing the game both on/off the court…he’s 3rd all time…”

“Its ‘dope’, but its missing about 6,721 steps. Steph has not entered the pyramid of Greatness yet.”

“They gon stand right in front Jordan, behind magic”

“pls look at the size/build of everyone in this photo and try to understand why Steph being top 10 all time is insane”

“everyone he isn’t better than all in one post”

“I think he should be up there already, no on his way.”

“He’s already walked far enough. Stop right there”

“This def dope. Curry belongs with these goats now. He’s in the top 10 all time players!”

Whether some of them like it or not, Curry has at the very least put himself in that conversation with this latest triumph. As one fan pointed out, he can still add to his resume and there is a very good chance that Curry will add more accolades in the coming years.

Shaquille O’Neal called him the best player in the world by far right now and Curry will be looking to lead Golden State to yet another Championship next season. If he does so, then even his harshest critics will perhaps have to concede that we are looking at one of the ten greatest players of all time.