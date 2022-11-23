NBA fan removed after hurling racist remarks at Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson

A Portland Trail Blazers fan was reportedly kicked out of the Moda Center on Saturday night after making racist statements directed at Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

The fan was also accused of “flipping the [Jazz] players off for a long while,” according to the Deseret News Reporter Sarah Todd.

The removal reportedly occurred during an injury timeout in the second quarter of the game between the Blazers and Jazz. Utah’s Collin Sexton pointed the fan to security.

The fan was one of two spectators removed at the time, according to the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what the other fan did that led to their removal.

Clarkson, 30, the winner of last year’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, is Black and Filipino American. He is currently one of only two Filipinos playing in the NBA, the other being Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

In the end, the Jazz owned the game 118-113. Clarkson refused to comment on the incident, according to the Salt Lake Tribune Reporter Eric Walden.

