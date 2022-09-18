NBA Fan Praises LeBron James For Being The Best Sports Role Model After A Video Of The King’s Best Moments Went Viral: “Him Embracing The Kid In The Celtics Jersey Got Me Crying.”

Credit: Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports

There is a healthy debate to be had about whether athletes should be idolized or not. In so many ways, the biggest sports stars are as close to real-life superheroes as anyone else. They do things that people can’t even understand, let alone emulate, and entertain everyone in the process, wanting to be like them is entirely understandable, especially for children.

However, these stars, especially ball players, are also only human. If they make it to the top, then they have more money and influence than they ever thought they would and some go a little wild with it. Dennis Rodman is an excellent example, and even Charles Barkley once said that he didn’t want kids to think of him as a role model.

But if there is one man that despite being a Massive star, has managed to maintain the ideal image, it’s LeBron James. There are things that King James has gotten wrong, but for the most part, he is one of the league’s most loved faces. His closeness to his family, the respect he shows to his wife, and the way he speaks out against injustice all make LeBron a pretty ideal hero.

An NBA Fan Named LeBron James As The Best Role Model In Sports

There are thousands of fans and fan accounts on social media posting content about LeBron James daily. And every so often, one of the things they post goes viral. Recently, a video compilation of the King being great with the people in the stadium and his teammates went viral, and a fan on Twitter used that as an opportunity to heap some praise on James.

“No better sports role model than LeBron James. Him embracing the Kid in the Celtics jersey got me crying on this beautiful Saturday.”

James is often subjected to the harshest criticism as much as he is to adulation and his response to adversity is also a part of what makes him so great. LeBron shows his versatility off the court as well, engaging in philanthropy, spending quality time with his loved ones, and seemingly having more fun than anyone else while doing it.

Ultimately, idolizing anyone is probably not the best idea, especially for young kids. The responsibility can be too huge for those players themselves, and it can also be damaging for the person idolizing them. But if there is a basketball player that people want to look up to, then LeBron James has to be close to topping that list.