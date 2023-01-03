NBA fan Kylian Mbappe meets Kevin Durant after Brooklyn Nets game

Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi flew to New York to watch Kevin Durant in action for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Mbappe and Hakimi had both played in PSG’s 3-1 defeat at Lens on Sunday before being given 10 days off by manager Christophe Galtier.

