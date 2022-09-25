NBA Fan Hilariously Trolls LeBron James And Bronny, Compares Them To Goofy And Goofy Junior As College Students In Viral Tweet

On Saturday, Lakers superstar LeBron James casually posted a Tweet asking about his college Eligibility to play another sport besides basketball. It was a reference to the Ohio State football team, which has lost several key players this season due to injuries.

You see, James happens to be a very big football fan, as it has been documented already in the past. Whenever there’s an NFL game on, or his Buckeyes are playing, you will occasionally see him Tweet about it or even mention it in media interviews.

On Saturday, ahead of Ohio State’s game against Wisconsin, James had another one of those posts and it went viral online.

Of course, the story doesn’t end there. While the tweet was just a light-hearted joke from James, it didn’t stop the fans from having fun with the premise and it really kind of took on a life of its own.

NBA Fan Goes Viral After Comparing LeBron James And Bronny To Scene In The Goofy Movie

One user in the replies even went viral for trolling James with a picture of Goofy and Goofy Junior at college, clearly meant to portray James and his son at Ohio State (a school that has been heavily tied to his basketball future.

For those who don’t know, the scene is from an iconic 2000 film named ‘An Extremely Goofy Movie’ starring Goofy and his son, Goofy Junior, attending the same university.

The plot goes as you would expect, with Goofy (who is a full-grown, middle-aged parent) trying to act cool while making his son’s life increasingly unbearable on campus. In real life, LeBron James probably won’t be doing much to embarrass his son, but it is certainly interesting to imagine them attending Ohio State together or even playing on the same NBA team together, which is actually likely to happen in the not- too-distant future.

NBA Insider Marc Stein has recently revealed that LeBron James would only leave the Los Angeles Lakers if he got an opportunity to play with his son, Bronny James, on another team. The prevailing thinking in league circles holds that only the chance to play elsewhere alongside son Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft and continues to develop as an NBA prospect, would spur LeBron to push for an LA exit.

Perhaps no other athlete in NBA history has experienced what Bronny has so far in his young basketball journey. Before even committing to a college, he’s in everyone’s spotlight with great expectations to match.

It’s a good thing he’s got a dad who has been through many of the same ordeals.