NBA Fan Hilariously Explained Why James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets: “When He Saw A Video Of Steve Nash Getting A Lap Dance From Nicki Minaj, He Immediately Requested A Trade.”

When reports of James Harden being unhappy in Brooklyn started to surface, many people couldn’t understand what happened behind the scenes that forced the former NBA MVP to silently push for an exit, doing something similar to what he did in Houston.

Things started really well for the Nets with their star trio of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately, things went wrong last season, especially with Kyrie Irving’s refusal to take the covid-19 vaccine and the subsequent drama surrounding him.

Harden was eventually shipped to Philadelphia in the blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn to create a new Big 3 with Durant and Irving. A lot was said about Harden’s relationship with Durant and Irving, with the players shutting down any possibility of a beef sooner or later. Still, this hasn’t stopped fans from offering theories about what really happened in Brooklyn.

NBA Fan Says James Harden Left The Nets After Seeing Nicki Minaj Giving Steve Nash A Lap Dance

In recent hours, an old video of rapper Nicki Minaj giving current Nets head Coach Steve Nash a lap dance made the rounds on Reddit, and fans had something to say about it. One of them came up with a hilarious comment, suggesting that was the reason why James Harden requested a trade from Brooklyn.