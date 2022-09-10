NBA Fan Hilariously Explained Why James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets: “When He Saw A Video Of Steve Nash Getting A Lap Dance From Nicki Minaj, He Immediately Requested A Trade.”
One NBA fan found a hilarious explanation to why James Harden wanted out of the Brooklyn Nets and involves Nicki Minaj and his former head Coach Steve Nash.
When reports of James Harden being unhappy in Brooklyn started to surface, many people couldn’t understand what happened behind the scenes that forced the former NBA MVP to silently push for an exit, doing something similar to what he did in Houston.
Things started really well for the Nets with their star trio of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately, things went wrong last season, especially with Kyrie Irving’s refusal to take the covid-19 vaccine and the subsequent drama surrounding him.
Harden was eventually shipped to Philadelphia in the blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn to create a new Big 3 with Durant and Irving. A lot was said about Harden’s relationship with Durant and Irving, with the players shutting down any possibility of a beef sooner or later. Still, this hasn’t stopped fans from offering theories about what really happened in Brooklyn.
NBA Fan Says James Harden Left The Nets After Seeing Nicki Minaj Giving Steve Nash A Lap Dance
In recent hours, an old video of rapper Nicki Minaj giving current Nets head Coach Steve Nash a lap dance made the rounds on Reddit, and fans had something to say about it. One of them came up with a hilarious comment, suggesting that was the reason why James Harden requested a trade from Brooklyn.
“When he saw a video of Steve Nash getting a lap dance from Nicki Minaj, he immediately requested a trade.”
Others followed this line, claiming that the Beard was mad after watching this video.
Some might ask what Harden has to do with Minaj and Nash anyway. The thing is that in 2017, the rapper flirted with Harden, which opened the door for all these jokes. Well, truth be told, the dance on Nash’s lap happened in 2011, six years before Harden’s flirting with Nicki.
Anyway, it’s always great to see how fun NBA fans can be. They can get something hilarious out of almost anything, and this is a big proof of that. Of course, Harden’s exit from Brooklyn happened due to other factors, but this is a great story to tell too.