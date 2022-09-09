NBA Fan Fires Back After Kevin Durant Tries To Roast Him On Twitter: “What Team Would You Be On If You Actually Had Some Leverage In That Standoff You Just Had With Joe Tsai?”

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is one of the most active athletes we have ever seen when it comes to social media. He is among the NBA’s greatest all-time scorers but still has more tweets than he has career points. That is an awkward statistic considering we know that KD has had Burner accounts in the past where he used to primarily tweet from.

Over this summer, KD has had very little patience for trolls or people choosing to criticize him on Twitter. Sometimes, he delves into general basketball discourse as he did recently, but that doesn’t always work out.

A fan jokingly tweeted that Michael Jordan would be a Plumber if he were 5’9″ instead of 6’6″. KD didn’t like this generalization and decided to ask the fan what would he be if he was 6’6″. The fan responded in devastating fashion and posed another question to KD, asking him which team would he end up on if he had leverage over Joe Tsai during his trade saga this summer. The reply has gotten 25K likes under KD’s tweet, which could only get 17K likes.

Will Kevin Durant Stay Put In Brooklyn?

All Brutal roasts aside, even KD himself knows that his agreeing to return to Brooklyn and withdraw his trade request has made him look weak in the eyes of the public. Whether he cares enough about it is unknown, but he did the right thing by not engaging with this fan on this tweet. Some battles don’t need to be fought, especially on Twitter.

KD returning to Brooklyn could just be a result of the lack of good destinations for him, as teams would have to give up most of their depth to acquire KD. This doesn’t mean he is satisfied with the team and might just be biding his time before he is a more tradable asset.

A KD trade this season looks unlikely right now. But if the Nets get off to a bad start and KD is seen not playing well, they may hurry to move him while he still has high trade value. Durant is an all-time great, so his value will always be high, making any trade for him a challenge to execute for the Nets.