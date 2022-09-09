NBA Fan Fires Back After Kevin Durant Tries To Roast Him On Twitter: “What Team Would You Be On If You Actually Had Some Leverage In That Standoff You Just Had With Joe Tsai?”

Kevin Durant is one of the most active athletes we have ever seen when it comes to social media. He is among the NBA’s greatest all-time scorers but still has more tweets than he has career points. That is an awkward statistic considering we know that KD has had Burner accounts in the past where he used to primarily tweet from.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button