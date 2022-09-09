NBA Fan Explains Why Kevin Durant Will Be The No. 2 Player In The NBA His Whole Career: “Your Entire Career You’re No. 2 Behind LeBron And When He Gets Old, Giannis Is The New No. 1.”

Kevin Durant has been under fire for a while now. First, he was heavily criticized when he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016, becoming part of a 73-win that easily won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Then, he earned more criticism after leaving the Warriors and joining the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

This summer, fans added one more reason to hate KD when he requested a trade from the Nets, which raised a lot of eyebrows around the league. The Criticism hasn’t stopped and even though Durant is constantly firing back at them, this won’t end anytime soon.

This situation has led to many debates around the league, with fans wondering if Durant can be considered the best player in the NBA right now. This is a title he tried to get away from LeBron James, but not everyone is convinced he could do it. Now that new superstars are emerging, it doesn’t seem like KD will be considered the best player in the world soon.

NBA Fan Says Kevin Durant Will Always Be The No. 2 Player In The NBA

Instagram page Basketball Forever recently talked about this matter, stirring the pot with a bold claim that suggests KD never was and won’t be the best player in the NBA. First, he couldn’t get past LeBron James, and now there’s a new ruler in the association: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Imagine being KD. Your entire career you are No. 2 behind LeBron, and then when LeBron finally gets old, Giannis enters his prime and becomes the new No. 1 💀

As usual, whenever somebody makes this type of claim, many fans have something to say about it. While some agreed with the statement, others defended Durant and even mentioned the years when he was the best ball player on earth.

Imagine thinking that! that’s what happens when you join a 73-9 team … tarnished Legacy and he’s still in the league, watch how bad it gets once he’s 10 years removed from the league KD best player in the world 2017-2022, but you can keep spreading your narratives. Steph is #1 Kd was never that guy How is Giannis number 1? Because he’s more like able? 😂 KD surpassed Lebron as a better player 5yrs ago delete this And I joined the 73-9 team to get a ring 💁🏽 This page bias as hell lol smh Y’all really be playing with that man😭 Durant was the best player from 2018-2021 minus the year he sat due to injury Who said Bron isn’t number 1 anymore? Real Hoopers know and respect Durants Greatness 🔥 Chill on KD! Appreciate his game cause you will miss it when he hangs em up

Kevin Durant’s name always brings controversy to the table, even more, when people make these statements. The 2x NBA Champion is getting ready to face a new NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, trying to finally compete for the championship, but that won’t be an easy job. If he fails to make it again, it’ll be hard to defend Durant.