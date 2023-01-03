NBA Fan Asks Big Question About The Utah Jazz
Most fans of the Utah Jazz who were watching the Cleveland Cavaliers-Chicago Bulls game on Monday night were hanging their heads low by the time the final buzzer sounded.
The entire game was a barn-burner and it was exciting to watch, even leading to an overtime period as both teams duked it out.
Many stars did well on Monday but one of them rose above the rest: Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell, who joined the Cavs a few months ago, put up a historic 71 points.
That’s the most by any Cleveland Cavaliers star ever and makes him only the seventh NBA player to achieve such a number.
On Twitter, basketball fan JayNBA said what many Utah Jazz fans were thinking: “Why did the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell again?”
He’s not the only one wondering this on Tuesday morning.
But there were many elements to consider with the Mitchell trade and, in the end, the Jazz might have gotten their money’s worth when they sent their star player to Cleveland.
The Jazz got quite the Haul from Cleveland for Mitchell, as they did when they also packaged Rudy Gobert and sent him to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The front office now has a slew of young players and draft picks because of the wheeling and dealing they did.
It is hard for Jazz fans to see Mitchell, who was the centerpiece of their team for so long, explode in such a way for Cleveland.
But he’s obviously happier and more comfortable with this Cavaliers team and has come into his own in an even bigger way.
The Jazz have a lot of promise and will be okay in the next few years, but some fans of the team will always wish that Mitchell could have remained.