NBA Fan Asks Big Question About The Utah Jazz

On Twitter, basketball fan JayNBA said what many Utah Jazz fans were thinking: “Why did the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell again?”

He’s not the only one wondering this on Tuesday morning.

But there were many elements to consider with the Mitchell trade and, in the end, the Jazz might have gotten their money’s worth when they sent their star player to Cleveland.

The Jazz got quite the Haul from Cleveland for Mitchell, as they did when they also packaged Rudy Gobert and sent him to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The front office now has a slew of young players and draft picks because of the wheeling and dealing they did.

It is hard for Jazz fans to see Mitchell, who was the centerpiece of their team for so long, explode in such a way for Cleveland.

But he’s obviously happier and more comfortable with this Cavaliers team and has come into his own in an even bigger way.

The Jazz have a lot of promise and will be okay in the next few years, but some fans of the team will always wish that Mitchell could have remained.