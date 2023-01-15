NBA family reacts to Ja Morant’s Incredible dunk

And Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal.

And then the dunk happened.

And saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. And reared back. And back. And back.

*BOOM*

The detonation set off NBA Twitter. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

EVERY ANGLE OF JA MORANT’S UNBELIEVABLE DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 😱📽️ pic.twitter.com/8u1j6ZNH3F — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

IT’S THE JA1s . IT’S THE SHOES. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 15, 2023

Bruh just do the mf dunk contest 😂😂 @JaMorant https://t.co/4aNrft733K — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 15, 2023

When we look back on Ja’s in game dunk Highlights when it’s all said and done it’s gonna be up there with some of the Greatest ever 🚀 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) January 15, 2023

OMGGGGGGGGG https://t.co/Jr3sQ0Pf5t — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 15, 2023