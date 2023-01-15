NBA family reacts to Ja Morant’s Incredible dunk
And Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal.
And then the dunk happened.
And saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. And reared back. And back. And back.
*BOOM*
The detonation set off NBA Twitter. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:
EVERY ANGLE OF JA MORANT’S UNBELIEVABLE DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 😱📽️ pic.twitter.com/8u1j6ZNH3F
— NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023
IT’S THE JA1s . IT’S THE SHOES.
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 15, 2023
https://t.co/We6D7Md4Rc pic.twitter.com/qq5uWGskFW
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 15, 2023
Bruh just do the mf dunk contest 😂😂 @JaMorant https://t.co/4aNrft733K
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 15, 2023
When we look back on Ja’s in game dunk Highlights when it’s all said and done it’s gonna be up there with some of the Greatest ever 🚀
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) January 15, 2023
OMGGGGGGGGG https://t.co/Jr3sQ0Pf5t
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 15, 2023
Good Lord And Morant !!!!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bf4PHDKI6a
— Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) January 15, 2023
.