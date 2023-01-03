NBA family reacts to Donovan Mitchell’s astonishing 71-point game
Monday night, Donovan Mitchell finished regulation with 58 points. A capital-G Game already, with the last pair sending the game to overtime — off his own missed free throw.
Then he added another 13 in the 145-134 OT win. The seventh player to score at least 70, Mitchell tied David Robinson and Elgin Baylor on the single-game list, which is led, of course, by Wilt Chamberlain’s 100. Here’s what the NBA family thought of Spida’s career night:
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 3, 2023
🕷️ you’re INSANE!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 3, 2023
I’m going to get it out of the way and point out that Donovan Mitchell and Robin Lopez combined for 72 tonight. Hashtag Historic Game.
— Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) January 3, 2023
— Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) January 3, 2023
🕷️🕷️🕷️
— Mike Conley (@mconley11) January 3, 2023
I know @spidadmitchell tired lol respect my bro 🫡 #71
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 3, 2023
71 is crazy 🤯
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) January 3, 2023
🔥🔥🔥 @spidadmitchell straight fire!! 71 points!! 😱😱
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 3, 2023
71 guilds??? Come on D Mitch
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2023
Salute Don!
✌🏿
— Ekpe Udoh (@EkpeUdoh) January 3, 2023
