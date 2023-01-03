NBA family reacts to Donovan Mitchell’s astonishing 71-point game

Monday night, Donovan Mitchell finished regulation with 58 points. A capital-G Game already, with the last pair sending the game to overtime — off his own missed free throw.

Then he added another 13 in the 145-134 OT win. The seventh player to score at least 70, Mitchell tied David Robinson and Elgin Baylor on the single-game list, which is led, of course, by Wilt Chamberlain’s 100. Here’s what the NBA family thought of Spida’s career night:

🕷️ you’re INSANE!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 3, 2023

I’m going to get it out of the way and point out that Donovan Mitchell and Robin Lopez combined for 72 tonight. Hashtag Historic Game. — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) January 3, 2023

🕷️🕷️🕷️ — Mike Conley (@mconley11) January 3, 2023

I know @spidadmitchell tired lol respect my bro 🫡 #71 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 3, 2023

71 is crazy 🤯 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) January 3, 2023

71 guilds??? Come on D Mitch — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2023