NBA family reacts to Donovan Mitchell’s astonishing 71-point game

Monday night, Donovan Mitchell finished regulation with 58 points. A capital-G Game already, with the last pair sending the game to overtime — off his own missed free throw.

Then he added another 13 in the 145-134 OT win. The seventh player to score at least 70, Mitchell tied David Robinson and Elgin Baylor on the single-game list, which is led, of course, by Wilt Chamberlain’s 100. Here’s what the NBA family thought of Spida’s career night:

