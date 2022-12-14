NBA Executives Weigh In On Lakers Trade Plans

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to another tough start this NBA season, coming out of the gates with a 2-10 record. However, things have started turning around as they are finding their footing with new head Coach Darvin Ham as they have gone 9-6 since to get back into the hunt in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is only 2.5 games out of a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament and 3.5 games out of sixth place in the Western Conference, avoiding the Play-In. Health will always be of the utmost importance for Los Angeles, as all of their hopes hinge on LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James has already missed seven games with different ailments, most notably a sore ankle. He is showing some signs of wear and tear, as this would be the least efficient shooting season of his career other than his Rookie season. His averages of 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.2 steals are still impressive, but Davis has been the star of this show.

Davis is having an MVP-caliber season. He has missed only three games, which has always been the only thing holding him back. Davis leads the Lakers with 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game, adding 2.7 assists.

He has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, but it is up for debate whether or not the Lakers will go all in to upgrade the roster around their superstar players. Some executives around the league spoke to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, and they believe that the Lakers will stand pat and play things out.

“While some combination of Rob Pelinka, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield has been trending topics on Twitter after each Lakers loss, many Rival executives believe acquiring both players won’t make Los Angeles a contender in the West. Some executives believe the Lakers will stand pat and ride out the Westbrook experiment if he continues to produce off the bench.”

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Los Angeles Lakers Updates

Westbrook has played better coming off the bench, but he is also having the least efficient shooting season of his career since his rookie campaign. If a team comes calling for Westbrook, Los Angeles will think long and hard about making a deal to capitalize on how good Davis is playing.

Teams all inquire about the first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 that the Lakers have, as Los Angeles reportedly offered a future first, with protections, to the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Pistons want an unprotected first-rounder. Despite the high asking price, Rob Pelinka has to make some sort of move.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Los Angeles Lakers Updates

There is no point in wasting what Davis is doing and another year of James’ career to save draft picks for players that aren’t even in high school yet. While players such as Buddy Hield and Myles Turner may not turn the Lakers into contenders, they at least have to try and make a move to improve this roster.