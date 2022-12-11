NBA executives, reportedly, believe Porzingis will stay in Washington

2022-12-11T11:24:02+00:00

2022-12-11T11:24:02+00:00

2022-12-11T11:40:22+00:00.

Eurohoops.net



Bojan Brezovac



Kristaps Porzingis is having a strong season in a Wizards uniform, and NBA executives believe he will stay in Washington

By Eurohoops team/ [email protected]

The Wizards (11-15) have plenty of offense with Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma, but the team is neck-and-neck with the Bulls in the standings. While Kyle Kuzma is a flight risk and precisely the kind of player many Rebuilding teams would covet in free agency, according to Bleacher Report, several Rival executives believe the Wizards will not lose Porzingis, who is having a strong season.

He can opt into his $36 million salary for 2023-24 with the Wizards or re-sign on a longer deal at a lower annual price.

Kristaps Porzingis had his first 30 points 10 rebounds and five assists game of his career vs. the Clippers. The Latvian joins Russell Westbrook and Antawn Jamison as just the third Wizards player since 2010 to get 30p-15r-5a.

His NBA career started in New York back in 2015. when the Knicks picked him as the fourth pick in the NBA draft. After four seasons he was traded to Dallas Mavericks, but he is playing his best basketball in a Wizards uniform.