NBA Executive: Warriors Should Trade Draymond Green for Raptors Pascal Siakam

The Golden State Warriors are in a very interesting spot heading into the trade deadline. On one end, they have Moments of looking like Championship contenders against the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. On the other end, the team is only .500 and they still have an atrocious road record of 6-18.

For that reason, one NBA executive suggested that the team should make a blockbuster trade of swapping Draymond Green for Pascal Siakam with the Raptors.

