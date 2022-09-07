NBA Executive Speaks On Myles Turner’s Future

One player that has been involved in a lot of trade Rumors this NBA offseason is Indiana Pacers center, Myles Turner. Trade Rumors are nothing new to him though, as he has been on the trade block for years and it is something that he has become numb to this offseason.

The interest in him isn’t surprising as he has a skill set that fits into any team’s game plan. Turner is capable of stretching the floor offensively with his 3-point shooting and can finish in the paint when given the chance.

On defense, Turner is arguably the best rim protector in the NBA. He has already led the NBA in blocks per game twice and routinely is near the top in field goal percentage allowed around the rim. Scoring on him in the restricted area is difficult and he can hold his own when switched onto the perimeter.

That kind of skill set from a big man is hard to find, which is probably why the Pacers have been hesitant to trade him. They benefit from having him in the lineup as much as the team that is looking to acquire him would. That is part of the reason that an NBA executive believes Turner is in for a career season should he remain in Indiana.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Myles Turner & Indiana Pacers Updates

“The rules for contract extensions make it tough to get a deal done when you pay a guy a flat annual salary like the Pacers did with Turner. Playing with a passer like Haliburton and being the center in Carlisle’s system will help him to put up big numbers. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a career year if he isn’t traded.”

No longer playing alongside Domantas Sabonis, who is likely better suited to play the center spot as well, things will open up for Turner in the Pacers’ lineup. Jalen Smith, who is penciled in as the starter at power forward, can step out on the Perimeter and knock down jumpers, providing Turner the chance to do more than spot up at the 3-point line offensively.

Indiana will have a tough decision to make when it comes to Turner. They would love to keep him, but there are ways to figure out if he will be with the team for the long haul. If Pacers brass gets the feeling they won’t be, a trade could be on the horizon.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Myles Turner & Indiana Pacers Updates

“I don’t see the Pacers as one of those multi-year tank jobs. It’s hard to find a rim protector. Finding a five that can shoot and finish in the paint is hard. I don’t see there being a need to move on because that’s not an easy player to replace. It obviously changes if they think there’s a good chance he walks in free agency though.”

Retaining Turner heading into the season would be a smart move. He would be provided the chance to showcase that he is healthy, which will only increase his trade value. If he performs up to the level that the executive believes he can in Rick Carlisle’s system, the Pacers can ask for even more in a return package for him.