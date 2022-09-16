NBA Executive Says Warriors Should Trade James Wiseman For Myles Turner: “You’ll Have Another Ring.”

Myles Turner is currently regarded as one of the best role players in the NBA. He is an elite shot blocker and is a passable 3PT shooter for a center. Turner is known as a player who is able to thrive in a complementary role.

At the end of the 2022-23 season, Myles Turner’s current contract with the Indiana Pacers will expire, letting him become a free agent. Thus, it makes sense for the Indiana Pacers to trade him, and get something back rather than letting him walk in free agency.

An NBA Executive Believes The Warriors Should Make A Move For Myles Turner

There is no doubt that Myles Turner would be a fantastic piece for a contending team. His rim protection and perimeter shooting suggest that he would be a good fit next to a superstar.

According to an NBA executive who spoke to league Insider Sean Deveney, a team that could use Myles Turner is the Golden State Warriors. He claimed that Myles Turner would be a good fit for the team, and added that if he stays healthy, the Warriors can “stop getting beaten up” by teams that have good big men. Max Dible of Heavy.com relayed the news.

If you have Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] and Draymond [Green] in their 30s, you might have to make a move to win now. Myles Turner is such a fit for them. Everyone is afraid of injuries with him, but if he is healthy, you can finally stop getting beaten up in the middle against big teams. And everyone is big now, that is still a worry for them. Dallas added to the middle, Denver has [Nikola] Jokic, Minnesota now, Phoenix — they all have good situations in the middle. And in the Finals you can get Boston again or Philly, and you’ll be in trouble. Send off James Wiseman, give me Myles Turner for this year and maybe the next few. Wiseman might be great in five years. But you’ll have another ring.

Obviously, Myles Turner would be able to improve the Golden State Warriors’ defense even further and he’d also give the team more offense than current starting center Kevon Looney. Moving a promising prospect like James Wiseman for him might hurt at some point in the future, but there’s no doubt that getting Myles Turner would help maximize the Golden State Warriors’ current Championship window.

Obviously, it is unclear whether the Pacers will end up sending Myles Turner to the Warriors. There have been other teams that have expressed interest in adding him, such as the Los Angeles Lakers. It remains to be seen where Myles Turner ends up, but it is obvious there is no shortage of trade interest in the defensive big man.