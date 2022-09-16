NBA Executive Says Warriors Should Trade James Wiseman For Myles Turner: “You’ll Have Another Ring.”

Turner

Myles Turner is currently regarded as one of the best role players in the NBA. He is an elite shot blocker and is a passable 3PT shooter for a center. Turner is known as a player who is able to thrive in a complementary role.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button