NBA Executive Says Stephen Curry ‘Terrifies’ The Golden State Warriors’ Front Office

Stephen Curry is one of the best players in the NBA and one of the most respected by his peers after changing the way the game is played and leading his Golden State Warriors to four NBA Championships in six trips to the Finals. This past season, he confirmed he’s still one of the premiere talents in the league, beating the Boston Celtics in six games.

The Warriors didn’t have the biggest expectations coming into the season, but as things unfolded, and some players returned, they picked up their level, becoming one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Once the Playoffs arrived, they didn’t have a lot of competition, beating rivals after rivals to win the 2022 Championship in great fashion. Before the start of the season, the Dubs had some uncomfortable decisions to make, and Curry voiced his opinion, perhaps taking things too far.

Stephen Curry Allegedly ‘Terrifies’ Warriors’ Front Office, Says NBA Executive

One Western Conference executive recently made some interesting claims about Curry and how he manages himself when addressing the front office, giving his input on certain issues, but not pushing too much.

“Steph terrifies them in that front office,” a Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy. “I mean, within reason. Steph wanted Avery Bradley last year but they wanted Gary Payton II. They did not listen to him and there was no problem with that. I think Steph likes to have a voice but does not get caught up in dictating moves.” “Klay and Draymond, though, that would be different,” said the West exec. “If they moved on from either one, they had better make a good case as to why to Steph. Or they can alienate him. I don’t know what ap***** off Steph would be like to deal with, he never seems to be that way. But they don’t want to find out. They can move either guy they just have got to realize, they’ve got to make the case to Steph for that.”

Steph is a chill dude. He wants to win at all costs and wants to have the best team at his disposal. He can give ideas to the team to create the perfect team around him and his teammates, but not get too involved in those decisions, as other players are.