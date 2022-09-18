NBA Executive Says Andrew Wiggins Wants To Stay With The Warriors, But Jordan Poole Could Leave To Seek A Bigger Role

Andrew Wiggins Jordan Poole

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were both key members of the Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship team. Andrew Wiggins established himself as a player that is capable of providing contributions on both ends of the floor. Wiggins is known for guarding the best opposing player while also giving the team additional shot creation. Jordan Poole showed that he is a capable shot creator during the season as well, at times being the No. 2 scoring option behind Stephen Curry.

