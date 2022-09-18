NBA Executive Says Andrew Wiggins Wants To Stay With The Warriors, But Jordan Poole Could Leave To Seek A Bigger Role

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were both key members of the Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship team. Andrew Wiggins established himself as a player that is capable of providing contributions on both ends of the floor. Wiggins is known for guarding the best opposing player while also giving the team additional shot creation. Jordan Poole showed that he is a capable shot creator during the season as well, at times being the No. 2 scoring option behind Stephen Curry.

Both players will be free agents at the end of the 2022-23 season. There is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors likely want to keep both of them but will face huge luxury tax penalties if they do so.

Andrew Wiggins Wants To Stay, But There’s A Chance Jordan Poole Leaves

An NBA executive has spoken to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, claiming that Andrew Wiggins is “pretty well set” on remaining a Warriors player in the future if the team ends up paying him. However, he suggested that Jordan Poole might want to leave to seek a bigger role elsewhere, noting that “it depends on how they handle his contract. Jack Simone of Heavy.com relayed the news.

“Wiggins is like the opposite version of Harrison Barnes, where Barnes won rings early, then wanted to get a bigger role and be the star. They got to do that for some bad teams and now it is, ‘Jeez, I wish I was winning again.’ Wiggins is going the opposite way. He’s pretty well set on staying with the Warriors, if they can pay him,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. That same source spoke to Deveney about Poole. They said that while Wiggins is the opposite of Barnes, Poole is the same. At just 23 years old, Poole might be itching to leave the Warriors in favor of having a larger role elsewhere. “Poole, though, could have some [Harrison] Barnes in him,” the executive explained. “He got to show what he can do a bit when everyone was hurt and the team was bad, but he got pushed back within the team once Klay was healthy and everyone was talking about Wiggins and all. It depends on how they handle this contract. But if he gets the sense they don’t want him, yeah, he is the one I could imagine looking elsewhere, like Barnes did. Of course, they replaced Barnes with Durant. Maybe they’ll do the same with Poole.”

It remains to be seen what the Golden State Warriors will end up doing in the future. A lot likely depends on how this season goes for the team, and if the Warriors win another championship, it is entirely possible that the Warriors will keep both players on lucrative long-term contracts.

Obviously, if Jordan Poole wants to move somewhere for a bigger role, then the Warriors will likely try to negotiate a sign and trade, as he will be a restricted free agent. Hopefully, though, we see them keep the shooting guard, as Poole is a key piece for their future.